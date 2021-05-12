6,200 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

