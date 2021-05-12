$69.53 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $69.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.95. 6,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

