$70.70 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $69.50 million. DMC Global posted sales of $43.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $278.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $287.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $367.50 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in DMC Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DMC Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DMC Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in DMC Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.