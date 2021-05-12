89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down to $25.26

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $24.15. 89bio shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 318 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $510.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.