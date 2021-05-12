8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Earnings History for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit