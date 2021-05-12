8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

