Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 106,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.