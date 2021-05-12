Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

ABT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.55. 93,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

