AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 157,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,512. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

