Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $240,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 275.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

