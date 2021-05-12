Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 167,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,978. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

