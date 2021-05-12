Abyss Token Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.01014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,617.49 or 0.10318525 BTC.

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

