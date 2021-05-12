Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Sells $405,576,000.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,733. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $21,904,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.