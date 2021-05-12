Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

