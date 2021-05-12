Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $287.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.18. Accenture has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.