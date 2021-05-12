ACG Wealth Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Danaher were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 49,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

