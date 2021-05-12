ACG Wealth Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

