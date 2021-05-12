Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AYI. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.