Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 5,311 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

NYSE HD traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.66. 101,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $346.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

