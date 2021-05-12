Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 8,145 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. 25,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,662. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

