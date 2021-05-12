Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. The firm has a market cap of $283.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

