Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.80. 83,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

