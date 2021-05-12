Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 11,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 710,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,460,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

