Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 254,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563,070. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

