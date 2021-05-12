Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.65. 42,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The company has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

