Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,171 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $472.51. 39,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

