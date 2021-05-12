ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

ADT opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. ADT has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

