Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2,199.20 and last traded at $2,279.00. 234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,349.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADYYF. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,377.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.05.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.