AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

