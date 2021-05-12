AE Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.20.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.