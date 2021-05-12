AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

American Water Works stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.