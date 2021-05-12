AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $445,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $118.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

