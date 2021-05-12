AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

