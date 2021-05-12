aelf (ELF) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $231.17 million and $29.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00084556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

