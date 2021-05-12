Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 256.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

