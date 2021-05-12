Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AFRM stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit