Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AFRM stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

