AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of AGCO opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

