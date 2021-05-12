Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly Acquires 20,000 Shares

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 1,402,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,279. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.