Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 1,402,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,279. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit