Agrello (DLT) Price Reaches $0.18

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $360,939.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,395,443 coins. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

