Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 608,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

