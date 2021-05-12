Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

