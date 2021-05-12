Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

