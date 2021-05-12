Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

AKBA opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

