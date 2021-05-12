Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

May 12th, 2021

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

