Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $21.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $608.68. 14,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,760. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.15. ASML Holding has a one year low of $283.31 and a one year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

