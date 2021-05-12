Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $643,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.