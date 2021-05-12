Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $800,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.48. 317,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

