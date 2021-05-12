Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $7.67 on Wednesday, reaching $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 223,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $283.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

