Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,428. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

