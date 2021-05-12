Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 67,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

