Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $28.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $808.56. 8,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $801.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

